Lieutenant Governor Miller Co-Chairs Governor’s Family Violence Council With Attorney General Brown

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller co-chaired the Governor’s Family Violence Council alongside Attorney General Anthony Brown. The Family Violence Council was originally established by the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General in 1995. However, the council has lacked representation from the executive office for nearly a decade.

“I am proud to once again take on the role of chairing the Governor’s Family Violence Council and I am grateful to Jeanne and Dorothy for their leadership over the last six years,” said Lt. Gov. Miller. “Governor Moore and I have made clear that we refuse to accept child poverty as a fact and we will use every tool in our arsenal to eradicate it. Recommitting our administration to the Family Violence Council and its important work to protect families and break intergenerational cycles of violence will help us reach our goal to ensure the wellbeing of every child in the state of Maryland.”

For the past several years, the council has been chaired by Jeanne Yeager, Executive Director of Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, and vice-chaired by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy Executive Director Dorothy Lennig. This is the first time in nearly 20 years that the lieutenant governor and attorney general have co-chaired the council.

“It is an honor to co-chair the Governor’s Family Violence Council alongside my friend Lt. Gov. Miller,” said Attorney General Brown. “I take great pride in the work being done here and look forward to advancing the Council’s mission supporting families affected by domestic violence. By better understanding their needs, our work will also have a positive impact on public safety and our justice systems throughout Maryland.”

“The Family Violence Council and the work that it does on behalf of victims and survivors of domestic violence is central to keeping Marylanders safe in their day-to-day lives,” said Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy Executive Director Dorothy Lennig “It has been an honor to serve as vice chair. And I am grateful that the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General have stepped in to lead this important work on behalf of Maryland families.”

The Governor’s Family Violence Council is tasked with providing the governor with timely and accurate information on family violence with recommendations to reduce and eliminate abusive behaviors. It is made up representatives of service providers, the legal, advocacy, and faith communities, victims and survivors of domestic or family violence, and representatives from various criminal justice related agencies.

Last week, the Governor signed two executive orders establishing the Governor’s Office for Children and the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy in a step that reaffirms the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to fighting child poverty and public safety throughout Maryland.