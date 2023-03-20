LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting an Early Learning Launch event 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, at La Plata High School. The event will provide resources for families with children ages 5 years and younger. There will be school readiness activities for parents and children including resources from community partners and a tour of a school bus.

During the Early Learning Launch, parents with children who will be four years old by Sept. 1 can complete an application for prekindergarten. Admission to prekindergarten is based on guidelines set by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). Visit the CCPS website at ccboe.com for information on prekindergarten category eligibility guidelines. Parents with children who will be five years old by Sept. 1 can register their child for kindergarten at the Early Learning Launch.

CCPS staff, including those who speak Spanish, will be on site to assist parents with the application and registration processes. Parents must complete the application process for prekindergarten and register for kindergarten online through ParentVue, an online student information system used by CCPS. The system is available at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration.

To apply for prekindergarten or to register a child for kindergarten, parents must provide required documents. Students who are currently enrolled in a CCPS prekindergarten program do not need to re-register for kindergarten.

Required documents for registration include the following:

Registering parent’s driver license.

Proof of required immunizations against communicable diseases.

Child’s birth certificate or other acceptable proof of birth (e.g. passport/visa; physician’s certificate; baptismal or church certification; hospital certificate; or birth registration).

Two proofs of domicile/residency.

Parents applying for Tier I prekindergarten also must provide income verification (either three recent, consecutive paycheck stubs for anyone earning income in the household, food supplement approval letter, foster care or homeless paperwork, or signed tax return).

Organizers ask parents and caregivers planning to attend the Early Learning Launch to RSVP at https://forms.office.com/r/j0h5wyuakj. La Plata is at 6035 Radio Station Road.