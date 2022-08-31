Loaded Firearm And Marijuana Recovered During Traffic Stop In White Plains

Treyvon Justin Green

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On August 29 at 1:12 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates.

Upon approaching the car, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed 65 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

The driver is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age. Treyvon Justin Green, 19, of Newburg, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a loaded firearm, and other related charges.

On August 29, a district court commissioner released Green from the Charles County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Officer Kerlin is continuing the investigation.

