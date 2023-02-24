Local Duo Hosting Dress Donation Drive For First Post-Pandemic Prom

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – It’s been three years since our high schoolers last enjoyed a traditional prom. Subsequently, the occasion has people going the extra mile to make it an unforgettable experience for as many students as possible while also cleaning out their wardrobes.

Brittany Gill and Katrina Cropp, former coworkers at JF Taylor, started the “Prom Dress Donation Drive for St. Mary’s County” initiative to give local students free prom dresses, accessories, and tuxes.

Last year, despite limited preparation time, the duo had a successful event and said they expect even better results this year.

They are taking donations of appropriate wear for prom, including gowns, bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, and cocktail dresses.

Donations of formal attire, accessories, and anything else to help the attendees complete their look are also accepted.

You can find donation dropbox locations on the Prom Dress Donation Drive for St. Mary’s County – and surrounding areas Facebook page.

Permanent dropoff locations are at Hype House Cycle and Fitness Studio in Great Mills and Custom Kitchens by Design, Inc. in La Plata.

Gill told The BayNet that her inspiration came from the Cinderella Society events that used to take place at the Lexington Park Library before the pandemic. When Cropp discovered the events were at a halt, she teamed up with Gill to continue supporting teens needing assistance.

“We felt it was especially important the students had as nice a prom as possible after everything they’d been through the past couple of years,” Gill sympathized.

The Prom Dress Try-On & Take Event takes place April 1, 2023, from 11 am to 5 pm at the Church of the Ascension at 21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD.

Gill expressed that when prom-goers come to the event, they are in for a relaxed and fun atmosphere.

“We want everyone there to have fun and enjoy putting together an outfit. I loved it last year, especially when girls would pick out one of my dresses. I would tell them something funny that happened the night I wore that dress, and they would listen; ah, haha poor girls,” Gill recalled.

“I think it’s important to make everyone comfortable and put a little magic back into finding “the gown” or tux. We just want kids happy, and I don’t want anyone to miss out on the whole prom experience,” Gill elaborated.

The pair’s goal is to ensure everyone who needs a prom outfit gets one. The event will also offer raffle prizes for gift certificates from local salons for students to use for their big night.

So far, Studio Jelena in California and The Revitalizing Skin Studio in Lusby have donated gift cards.

“I hope we add a little magic and a little fun into these teens’ lives,” added Cropp.

