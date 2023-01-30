Local Family Creates GoFundMe After Son Was Critically Injured On Trampoline

Photo provided by Jessica Stinnett.

LA PLATA, Md. – On the day of November 9th, 2022, local resident Jessica Stinnett’s life was forever altered when she received a phone call from her son Seth’s father explaining that he had been critically injured while jumping on a trampoline.

During the incident, he was rendered unconscious and his heart temporarily stopped. His stepfather administered CPR until medics arrived to transport him to a medical facility where they could help him.

Once Seth was stabilized, the doctor shared a rather grim prognosis for Seth’s future. Medical professionals said that he would more than likely be completely paralyzed below the neck for the rest of his life. However, Seth has recently been making progress towards being able to have control over his bodily movements again. With the help of a physical therapist, he is now able to move his feet, wiggle his fingers, and shrug his shoulders through the use of his neck muscles. It is the family’s confident hope that someday he will regain full movement. Mother Jessica Stinnett shares, “He’s stronger than most people I know.”

Photo provided by Jessica Stinnett.

Born with Methotrexate Syndrome, Seth was labeled as a high-risk injury child from birth. The syndrome causes severe bone deformity. To date, he has been through six operations in total including a skull surgery, spinal surgery, and a cleft foot repair. He has no elbow joints and hip necrosis. When he fell on the trampoline, his C1 and C2 vertebrae were injured when he landed on his neck.

Prior to the injury, Seth was your typical 8-year-old boy who loved playing video games and aspired to someday become a Youtube and TikTok star. His parents got him a leopard gecko for his birthday in 2019 who he loved spending time with. He has always been an incredibly resilient kid with a glass-half-full attitude about life and his differences from others.

Stinnett shares, “He has always been so positive, but he’s having a rough time right now with everything. He says “I’m strong, but I can’t move.” We explain to him that he’s strong inside, which will help him to become stronger on the outside.” Currently, he isn’t able to speak, but he can mouth words. Stinnett has come up with her own systems to help him continue to be able to communicate his thoughts and desires. One of his favorite things right now is talking to his brother Gabriel on the phone.

Currently, Seth is receiving excellent care at a nearby children’s hospital. The nurses have been integral in helping his wounds heal and the PICU doctor is able to explain medical concepts in a very accessible way without causing any confusion from caretakers. The medical professionals have been receptive to Seth’s parents’ feedback for the most part, which has been really helpful.

Photo provided by Jessica Stinnett.

In the future, the family hopes to be able to welcome Seth back home where he will be more comfortable. However, that means that they will require an adaptive vehicle for him, a hospital bed for their home, and some home modifications to accommodate his unique needs. Stinnett shares, “The amount on the GoFundMe isn’t necessarily our static goal. We’re just so thankful for every little bit we get to help with all of the costs.”

Photo provided by Jessica Stinnett.

Please consider donating to help Seth and his family during this time of hardship. If you would like to donate, you can visit their GoFundMe here.

gofundme.com/f/seths-medical-and-hospital-bills

