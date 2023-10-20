Local Psychiatrist Offering Innovative Approach For Treatment-Resistant Depression

Dr. Venera R. Miller (Credit: CIPM LLC)

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Dr. Venera R. Miller, MD, FAPA, FASAM, is a Double Board-Certified Physician specializing in Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine. Dr. Miller is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC and is a Johns Hopkins Medicine Physician. Dr. Miller is licensed in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC.

Dr. Miller runs the Center for Integrated Psychosomatic Medicine (CIPM LLC) located at 2425 Solomons Island Road, Unit 1B, Huntingtown, MD. CIPM helps patients suffering from Depression, Anxiety, Mood Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder, Eating Disorder, Schizophrenia, Dementia, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and much more.

Dr. Miller, who has been a practicing psychiatrist since 2006, has extensive training in the medical field. She graduated from Bashkir State Medical University, Ufa, Russian Federation with a “Diploma of Excellence” as a Medical Doctor in 1997. She completed the Internship and Residency Program in Internal Medicine and was Board-Certified in Internal Medicine in the Russian Federation.

She continued her medical training in the United States and graduated from the Psychiatry Residency Training Program at St. Elizabeths Hospital, Washington D.C. in 2006 where she was nominated as Chief Resident.

Dr. Miller also completed the Electroconvulsive Therapy Program at Duke University, completed a Fellowship at the Baltimore-Washington Institute for Psychoanalysis, underwent training in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation at Sibley Memorial Hospital, and worked as a private attending psychiatrist.

Dr. Venera Miller is Board-Certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and Board-Certified in Addiction Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine.

“As a founder and medical doctor having extensive medical knowledge in Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, and Addiction Medicine, I had observed in practice the connection between medical and psychiatric symptoms on a regular basis,” Dr. Miller told The BayNet. “Those findings oriented me to look at the patients’ impairments from a different perspective and to view illness as a complex problem requiring integrative collaboration from different areas of medicine, as well as alternative approaches, to achieve better recovery results on all levels of functioning including biological, physiological, mental, psychological, social and others.”

Dr. Miller and CIPM are now offering a new and innovative treatment with SPRAVATO® (esketamine). SPRAVATO® (esketamine), a nasal spray, is an FDA-approved treatment for Treatment-Resistant Depression. This is a very promising treatment for people who have suffered from moderate to severe depression for many years with previous ineffective trials of traditional psychotropic medications.

“SPRAVATO® (esketamine) is working very differently compared to traditional antidepressant medications. As an NMDA (N-methyl D-aspartate) glutamate receptor antagonist it increases glutamate levels in the brain, which alleviates the symptoms of depression and enhances memory and the brain’s learning function. Research shows that under chronic stress, the connection between neurons (brain cells) diminishes. Esketamine works on restoring those connections via growth-promoting effects as well as preventing the neurotoxic effects of depression.

We are an official REMS-Certified Spravato Clinic,” Dr. Miller explained.

CIPM is also offering treatments for Opioid and Alcohol Dependence. The clinic has provided successful treatment for opioid dependence with Suboxone and similar products since 2008. In addition to existing treatment with Buprenorphine / Naloxone daily medication treatment such as Buprenorphine/Naloxone, Suboxone®, and Zubsolv®, they also offer monthly injections of Sublocade®, Brixadi™, and Vivitrol®.

“Mental Health and Substance Abuse have been associated with stigma and discomfort when it comes to acknowledgment and treatment. It is not easy to accept that you have a mental illness or substance abuse problem, but it is much more difficult to manage psychiatric or addiction symptoms on your own,” Dr. Miller explained. “Many individuals tried to hide their symptoms of depression, anxiety, mood instability, psychosis, attention/concentration problems, and substance abuse for many years by struggling with daily activities, compromising their personal and professional lives, and just unintentionally depriving themselves of normal lives because of the stigma. In our clinic, we are in tune with the sensibility of this subject, and that’s why we are trying to minimize the discomfort and uneasiness of seeking psychiatric care or help with addiction.”

“In other cases, individuals have been prescribed different psychotropic medications for their diagnosed psychiatric or substance abuse condition, but they experience no relief, or their condition has gotten worse. The disappointment with past treatment may prevent people from seeing psychiatric treatment again, or they may turn to substance abuse for self-medication. Unfortunately, throughout the years we have seen many cases of misdiagnosis and inappropriate prescription of psychotropic medications which not only turn people away from getting help but cause exacerbation of their conditions with significant negative effects on their daily lives. That’s why we will provide a thorough psychiatric evaluation and will recommend an individualized treatment plan. Every individual cannot be treated with the same treatment methods, and each treatment plan has to be carefully created based on diagnosis, previous responses, personality, comorbid medical or psychiatric conditions, history of addiction, side effects, and other factors. We are offering a wide range of treatment options from traditional to the most innovative and advanced! Our goal is to address your concerns with personalized care and an individualized treatment approach. We have the time, knowledge, and experience to help with your mental health needs and addiction struggles so you can enjoy your life again!”

If you would like to learn more about Dr. Venera Miller’s services, call the office at 410-535-6520. You can also visit her website by clicking here. You can also email her at dr.veneramiller@cipmexam.org.

