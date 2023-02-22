Khordero Christian Hemphill

WALDORF, Md. – On February 15, a 13-year-old female reported a rape which occurred on February 12 in the 5300 block of Woodgate Lane in Waldorf involving an unknown adult male who she had met on the internet. The man claimed to be 19 years old.

Through investigation, detectives identified Khordero Christian Hemphill, 25, of Upper Marlboro, as a suspect. Hemphill was arrested without incident on February 21 with the assistance of the Judicial Services Section.

Hemphill was charged with second degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, and related charges.

On February 22, a district court judge ordered that Hemphill would be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detectives are continuing to investigate in an effort to determine if there have been additional victims. Investigators are asking anyone whose child may have had contact with Hemphill to talk with their children about this matter.

Anyone with information about possible additional victims is asked to contact Detective Sapienza at (301) 609-6554 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.