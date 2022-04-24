MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a crash that occurred at the Maryland International Raceway that has sent one to the hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 9:04 p.m. on April 23, first responders were called to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road for a reported crash on the racetrack.

Crews reported that a male driving a motorcycle had been travelling at an estimated 180 MPH when the driver lost control and crashed.

Initial reports on the scene indicated that the driver was conscious, alert, and still breathing.

The injuries had been described on the scene as located in a non-life-threatening area, but further examination by EMS determined that a helicopter would be needed to transport the victim to a nearby trauma center for additional treatment.

Crews would transport the victim to the gates at the end of the track to meet Trooper 7 from the Maryland State Police Aviation to make the transport.

No chemicals or fuels had reportedly spilled as a result of the crash.

We will continue to provide additional details that we receive.