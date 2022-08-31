Marco Deangelo Sawyer, 32, of Waldorf, MD, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2022.

Marco was born on February 7, 1990, to Mark Carter, Sr. and the late Tywanda Carter in Washington, DC. He was raised by his father, Mark Carter, Sr., and his bonus mom, Roberta Carter.

Marco was educated in Morganza, MD and graduated from Chopticon High School in 2008 where he played football as a linebacker and running back.

Marco was energetic, compassionate, kindhearted, and don’t take any mess guy. He loved his family and was passionate about the well-being of the people he loved.

Marco was also a devoted and loving father to his girls. He gave the best hugs when he saw you and was a source of positivity.

He was an amazing son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. Marco will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Marco was a jack of all trades, he could do almost anything, from being a licensed steamfitter to a construction worker and many other occupational trades. He was always willing to help and support others in their time of need.

Marco is the youngest of his siblings and is survived by his father and mother, Mark Carter, Sr. and Roberta Carter; his two daughters, Reign and Storme Sims; his sister, Myesha Gillespie-Yates; his brother, Mark Carter, Jr; his grandparents, Joseph, Sr. and Yvonne Carter; his aunt and uncle, Carolyn (Gordon) Taylor and Joseph (Laurie) Carter; his niece, Jordynn Yates; his cousins, Joseph (Nimrod) Carter, Kara Franklin-Taylor, and Jeremiah Robinson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.