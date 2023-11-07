BALTIMORE — Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $159,811,765 in revenue from slot machines and table games during October 2023, down $53,110,257 (-24.9%) compared to October 2022, when the casinos set a single-month revenue record on the strength of unusually high volume.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in October 2023 totaled $67,255,071, a decrease of $12,709,668 (-15.9%) compared to October 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in October 2023 totaled $48,496,080, a decrease of $9,831,305 (-16.9 %) compared to October 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for October 2023 are as follows: MGM National Harbor (2,301 slot machines, 207 table games) $67,291,529 in October 2023, a decrease of $47,725,421 (-41.5%) from October 2022 Live! Casino & Hotel (3,890 slot machines, 179 table games) $57,789,660 in October 2023, a decrease of $1,883,137 (-3.1%) from October 2022 Horseshoe Casino (1,375 slot machines, 122 table games) $14,872,296 in October 2023, a decrease of $2,564,687 (-14.7%) from October 2022 Ocean Downs Casino (861 slot machines, 19 table games) $8,228,940 in October 2023, an increase of $207,344 (2.6%) from October 2022 Hollywood Casino (648 slot machines, 19 table games) $6,710,555 in October 2023, a decrease of $830,890 (-11.0%) from October 2022 Rocky Gap Casino (623 slot machines, 16 table games) $4,918,785 in October 2023, a decrease of $323,466 (-6.2%) from October 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.