BALTIMORE — Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,175,099 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2022. The total represents a decrease of $7,726,403 (-4.5%) compared to December 2021.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2022 totaled $69,686,506, a decrease of $1,411,802 (-2.0%) compared to December 2021.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in December 2022 were $50,658,410, a decrease of $1,078,475 (-2.1%) compared to December 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for December 2022 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,130 slot machines, 209 table games)

$69,371,972 in December 2022, a decrease of $5,141,369 (-6.9%) from December 2021

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,855 slot machines, 179 table games)

$59,665,153 in December 2022, a decrease of $2,752,833 (-4.4%) from December 2021

Horseshoe Casino (1,466 slot machines, 130 table games)

$16,809,892 in December 2022, a decrease of $244,903 (-1.4%) from December 2021

Hollywood Casino (699 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,301,853 in December 2022, an increase of $106,419 (1.5%) from December 2021

Ocean Downs Casino (842 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,202,656 in December 2022, an increase of $489,811 (7.3%) from December 2021

Rocky Gap Casino (614 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,823,573 in December 2022, a decrease of $183,529 (-3.7%) from December 2021

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state's casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com.