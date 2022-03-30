WALDORF, Md. – As a precautionary and safety measure, Mattawoman Middle School will be closed today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for all students and staff. Last night, a spill occurred at the school with heating fuel for the boiler. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) maintenance and Mattawoman staffs have cleaned up the spill. However, a strong fuel odor is still present in the building. Staff attempted last night and this morning to air the school building out, but the smell is still noticeably present. As a precautionary measure, the school will be closed today for all students and staff to allow more time for the fuel smell to air out.

CCPS apologizes for the late notice of the school closure but believe this to be in the best interest of all Mattawoman students and staff. Parents and staff should have received a phone call notification, text and email this morning to notify them of the school closure for today.