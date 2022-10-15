GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 15, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA’s) Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists of Maryland’s expanded Move Over law that went into effect October 1, 2022. The expanded law (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signs.

The expanded law is in place to protect law enforcement, emergency responders, and any motorist who may encounter a roadside emergency and must stop near travel lanes. Maryland is the eighth state to expand its Move Over law to include all disabled vehicles.

“We’ve been working with our partners over the past few weeks to educate Marylanders on this expanded law, but we know there’s more work to do,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “Not only is it the law to move over or slow down, but it’s also the courteous and right thing to do. Being on the side of a highway is one of the most dangerous places a motorist can be – and for many work crew members and responders, that location is their workplace. Following this law is about saving lives on our roadways, and we should give everyone the space they need to remain safe.”

According to Maryland State Police, troopers have issued 651 citations and 3,387 warnings this year for violations of the Move Over law. Violation is a misdemeanor carrying a $110 fine and one point on the driver’s license. If the violation results in a crash, the fine is $150 and three points. If there is a death or serious injury, the fine is $750 and three points.

According to results of a Road Safety Behaviors and Attitudes study conducted on behalf of MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office last year, many Maryland drivers lacked true knowledge of the state’s Move Over laws. To ensure more motorists understand the expanded law, the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office is partnering with AAA Mid-Atlantic on a six-week media campaign. The campaign, which features social media ads and billboards across the state, has the simple message: Move over or slow down for everyone. Governor Hogan also proclaimed October as Move Over Awareness Month.

“AAA is grateful for the continued partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation and its agencies to bring awareness to Maryland’s Slow Down Move Over laws,” said Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Expansion of the law to include motorists on the side of the road should not only provide additional protections to those emergency responders who may be assisting drivers, but also reduce the confusion or lack of knowledge drivers have regarding the law.”

Motorists are reminded of the need to use caution and common sense if a roadside emergency does occur – because every incident is unique. To be ready for the unexpected, motorists and passengers are encouraged to:

Prepare their vehicle in advance to avoid and minimize emergencies,

Assess the situation when a roadside emergency occurs,

Use good judgment in deciding how to respond, and

Stay vigilant for other motorists, because roadside emergencies are fluid situations that can change in an instant.

Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office’s commitment to zero deaths on Maryland roadways at ZeroDeathsMD.gov and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at zerodeathsmd.