CALIFORNIA, Md. –The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) begins a project on April 4 to resurface Patuxent Beach Road.

During the project, crews will work overnight, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday evenings through Friday mornings, which are expected to be complete this spring if the weather permits it. These crews will be along two sections: southbound MD 4 between Three Notch Road and Oak Drive and along both directions of MD 4 between the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge approach and Patuxent Boulevard.

As the crews work on the road, they will guide traffic using a flagging operation. Portable message signs will be in place in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties advising motorists of the work.

For more information on this work and other state-numbered routes in St. Mary’s County may call the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

“MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers,” the department said in a news release. “Drivers are reminded to stay alert for work crews and equipment, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and a slowdown in construction zones.”