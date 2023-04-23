MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces April SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to our April SPIRIT Award winners, Jenna M. and Patrice R.! These associates were chosen for our monthly awards program for going above and beyond for others.

Jenna, a nurse and lactation consultant in the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center, was recently helping a mother breastfeed when she noted a clicking noise—an indication of a cleft palate. Jenna took her assessment further, performing an extensive inspection of the infant’s mouth, which confirmed the condition. She then went worked to ensure the infant received the proper nutrition while still supporting the mother in her breastfeeding journey with expertise and compassion.

Patrice, a patient care technician in our Emergency Department (ER), is known to anticipate patient and team needs, providing a much-needed hand at any moment. She displays SPIRIT values in every way, and anyone who comes in contact with her will be well taken care of! Patrice can always be seen in the ER halls with supplies in hand, making sure all the rooms are well stocked with everything required to keep the ER functioning safely.

Thank you both, and congratulations!