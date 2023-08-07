Memories Of An Unforgettable Junior Fire Camp!

ST. LEONARD, Md. – This past week we had the pleasure of helping out at St Leonard Volunteer Fire Department’s 2023 Junior Fire Camp. It was an action-packed week filled with laughter, learning, and the camaraderie of young heroes!

These junior firefighters were fearless and enthusiastic as they tackled various firefighting drills from handling hoses to using rescue equipment, they showed tremendous dedication and teamwork! They also learned valuable life-saving skills and first aid techniques, empowering them to be prepared in any situation.

The camp wasn’t just about firefighting, through team-building exercises and leadership challenges, these young heroes learned about dedication, teamwork and leadership from seasoned firefighters.

We hope these campers always remember they have the power to make a positive impact on our community and the world. Keep that flame of courage burning bright!