LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Metropolitan Commission partnership with the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Program (OHEP) has proven successful for certain MetCom customers.

“We are grateful for this funding and the opportunity it will provide to struggling constituents,” asserts Lauren Molineaux, Director of the Department of Human Services’ Office of Home Energy Programs. According to MetCom’s Executive Director, George A. Erichsen, “This ongoing partnership has already provided over $9,500 in pledges to help dozens of low-income households pay their water and wastewater bills.”

The federally funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) offers eligible households up to $2,000 in assistance, focusing on those households whose drinking water or wastewater bills are 30 days or more past due.

Renters are also eligible according to program guidelines if they are responsible for paying a water/wastewater bill or this utility bill is included in their rent.

As funding is limited, applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis, and will continue until federal funds are exhausted. Eligibility is determined based on income and specific needs.

Learn more and sign up today at the Department of Human Services website where customers may apply for assistance safely and conveniently using the myMDTHINK consumer portal at mymdthink.maryland.gov.

Those unable to apply online may request an application by mail by calling the Department’s Local Home Energy Program Office.

A printable paper application can also be found on the Department of Human Services’ website.