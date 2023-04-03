Michael J. Dailey

Michael Jay Dailey, proud veteran of the United States Navy, passed away on 14 March 2023 at 69 years old in Federal Way, Washington. He is survived by his former spouse Linda Dailey, children Meredith Condle (Tony) and Aaron Dailey (Gina), granddaughters Jayden McCarthy, Lilah Condle, and Scarlett Dailey, as well as his sister Marilyn Dailey. He is preceded in death by his mother Maxine (Torrens) Dailey, his father Homer Dailey, brothers Robert Dailey and Thomas Dailey, and his sister Carolyn Blackwell.

Mike was born on 12 April 1953 in Emporia, Kansas. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1972, serving with distinction for 26 years, including Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Throughout his naval career he served as an Electronics Mechanic, Avionics Technician and an Electronics Instructor. He also proudly served on four aircraft carriers, the USS Kitty Hawk, the USS Ranger, the USS Midway, and the USS Independence.

He is affectionately remembered as a loving father, a loyal friend, and a dedicated sailor. He was quick-witted, clever, and he was always the least introverted person in the room. Mike never met a stranger, as he could have a conversation with anyone due to his gift of gab and his humor. With a little known love for art, he occasionally enjoyed drawing and painting. Mike also enjoyed cooking, and was able to make spontaneous, delicious meals with whatever spare ingredients that were around.

Mike always appreciated a good joke and he exceled at the art of sarcasm. To that end, his family would like to leave you with one of Senior Chief Dailey’s many words of wisdom – “don’t plant corn in December.”

Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date that has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the USO at https://www.uso.org/donate/memorial-donation or they can be mailed to USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC, 20077-7677.