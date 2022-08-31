Michael “Mike” Patrick McConnell, 80, of Waldorf, MD, (formerly of Deale, MD, Huntingtown, MD, Lanham, MD and Chillum, MD) passed away on August 21, 2022 at his daughters home.

He was born on August 10, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late Hubert Francis McConnell and Anne Helen Cook McConnell. He grew up in Chillum, MD, spending many summer days in North Beach, Maryland with his grandparents, Helen and Lyle “Jack” Cook and started working one summer at the age of 13, at what was once know as the Chesapeake Beach Amusement Park.

Mike graduated from high school in June 1961 from Northwestern High School and began working for the Chesapeake and Potomac (C&P) Telephone company in the coin box section, collecting money from pay phones. He then entered into their phone installation and repair section. He was drafted to serve in the US Army in March 1964 in Fort Lee, VA and because of his prior experience with C&P, this enabled him not to have to serve in Vietnam. He transferred to the US Army Reserves in March of 1966, where his skills as a Telephone Installation Repairman continued to be utilized. Mike was honorably discharged in February 1970. He returned to work as a Telephone Installation Repairman for C&P Telephone Company, until it became AT&T/Lucent, eventually retiring after a successful career, in November 1991. He had the pleasure of working with many fine co-workers during those years and in many exciting and prestigious locations in the Washington, DC and surround suburbs of Maryland and Virginia.

Mike met Margaret “Peggy” Ellen Payne and they were married on August 27, They had celebrated 44 years of marriage until her passing in August, 2010. Together they had two children, their daughter Michelle Marie Sawall (Garrett) of Waldorf, MD and son, Kevin Patrick McConnell (Patricia) of St. Leonard, MD.

After his 1991 retirement from AT&T, Mike utilized his many skills in telecommunications and became his own independent contractor, installing media communications equipment and computers around the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. He worked many projects in this capacity and was contracted mostly via Clark Construction Company, supporting them in many of their large projects including Jack Kent Cooke Stadium (Fed Ex Field), Nationals Park, and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. He ultimately retired from self-employment in 2011 after 20 years. He enjoyed cheering on his favorite Washington sports teams, the Commanders (Redskins) and the Washington Nationals; hunting, fishing, gardening, socializing, wildlife shows, Old Western movies, raising chickens, goats, dogs, cats and a horse and in the summer time, eating crabs and drinking a few cold ones with family and friends. Later in his life, he especially enjoyed yearly visits to Florida and a chance siting of a resident alligator, which he was always fascinated with. He loved spending time on the water and especially, the Chesapeake Bay. Mike was a hard worker, and a very generous man whom many loved to know. He was very supportive of his wife in the many health issues she endured before her passing. He was extremely proud of his family and all he had accomplished during his career.

He was predeceased by his wife and his parents. Mike is survived by his daughter and his son and 5 grandchildren, Kaylee Sawall McGee (Christopher), Samantha Sawall, Breanne Sawall, Megan McConnell and Christopher Parks (Shannon) and one great granddaughter, Aria Parks.

Gifts in his memory are welcome and may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation via their website at https://secure.cbf.org/savethebay under the “Honor & Memorial Gifts”.

All services are private.

