Middle School Student In Possession Of Replica Handgun, Ammunition And Drug Paraphernalia

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On March 29 at 10:39 a.m., administrators at Matthew Henson Middle School were alerted to the odor of marijuana in a bathroom.

They responded and located a 12-year-old student in possession of a replica handgun, several rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia to include a cannabis grinder and a lighter. The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation.

The SRO and administrator notified the juvenile’s parents and followed up with a home safety check.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be criminally charged, however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) has been made aware of the situation for possible follow-up services as needed.

The student faces disciplinary action through the CCPS. Anyone with details about this case is asked to call Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.