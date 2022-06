GREAT MILLS, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of an “at risk” individual.

Marshall Edmond Lewis, 38, Black, Male, 5’05, 240 lbs.

He is believed to be wearing camouflage shorts, camouflage jacket, green shirt, black boots.

Believed to be in the area of Great Mills Road.

If seen contact law enforcement at 301-475-8008