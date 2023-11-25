Mission 10-42 Donates 8 Automated External Defibrillators To La Plata Police Department

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., representatives from Mission 10-42 will be at the La Plata Police Department, 101 La Grange Avenue, to donate eight portable automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and first aid kits. The AEDs will be deployed in the field as a tool in assisting officers during medical emergency calls.

AEDs are a portable device, which are used to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm. Each year, about 300,000 cases of sudden cardiac arrest occur in the United States. La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner stated, “This is an incredible generous donation that will undoubtedly save a life.”

Mission 10-42 is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides equipment to law enforcement agencies. Mission 10-42 was founded by a husband and wife who wanted to support those who put their lives on the line to protect our communities; their goal was to provide officers with life-saving training and equipment they may not have otherwise had access to.

To learn more about Mission 10-42, a Maryland based organization, go to mission1042.org