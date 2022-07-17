OXON HILL, Md. – An occasional Lottery player from Prince George’s County couldn’t believe her luck when she recently hit the Pick 5 game – especially because her mom bought her the winning ticket. The 19-year-old’s mom played a set of random numbers – 77131 – for a 50-cent straight bet for the July 11 evening drawing. Later, they discovered the ticket won $25,000!

The restaurant employee doesn’t play often, she said, but when she does, it’s usually with her mother. On July 11, the lucky winner was at work when she decided she wanted to play Pick 5. She called her mother to have her buy a Pick 5 ticket and a few other games for her. Because she was still at work, the Oxon Hill resident missed the evening drawing. She phoned her mom on her break to have her check her tickets. Come to find out, her Pick 5 ticket won $25,000.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said the lucky lady. “We’ve had close calls before, but nothing like this.”

When the young player got home from work, she and her mother discussed what to do next. They made an appointment to claim her prize on her day off. The big winner shared with Lottery officials that she plans to pay bills with the prize and save the rest of the funds.

Her winning ticket was bought at Zip In located at 6801 Livingston Road in Oxon Hill. The Prince George’s County business receives a bonus of $250 for selling the $25,000-winning Pick 5 ticket.