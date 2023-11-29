More Funding Now Available For Faith-Based Groups & Nonprofits To Protect Themselves From Hate Crimes

Photo by Karl Fredrickson on Unsplash

MARYLAND – The state of Maryland will fund an additional $1 million in grants for local organizations and religious institutes to hire security. Maryland Governor Wes Moore made the announcement Monday following a rise in hate crimes. This is on top of the already $5 million administered in grant funding for security upgrades and staff to nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

This is all in response to the war in the Middle East which has led to an increase in hate incidents against Jewish and Muslim communities across the U.S.

Dorothy Lennig is the Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. She says at-risk, faith-based, and non-profit communities don’t need to wait until the start of a new grant funding cycle to get the resources they need.

Organizations can request up to $40,000 in emergency state funding to protect themselves. Grant applications open up today and close on January 10. You can find more information here.

