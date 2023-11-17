HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On November 17, 2023 at approximately 10:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on northbound Three Notch Road in the area of Airport Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered an injured motorcyclist, as well as a passenger vehicle involved in the incident. A MEDEVAC was immediately requested for the motorcyclist.

EMS transported the patient by ambulance to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport to meet Maryland State Police, Trooper 7. The patient was then airlifted to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for care.

The driver of the passenger vehicle in the collision did not sustain any injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com