Motorcyclist Flown To Trauma Center After Collision With Vehicle In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On August 11, 2023 at approximately 9:07 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on northbound Three Notch Road in the area of Oak Station Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found the injured motorcyclist and immediately requested a MEDEVAC transport for the patient with life-threatening conditions. Firefighters set up a landing zone nearby at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The patient was then flown to an area Trauma Center for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

