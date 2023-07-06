Movie Review: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In the final days of blockbuster month June, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny finally made its way into the theaters. The fifth movie of the franchise, and Harrison Ford’s final bow as Indy, was met with a $60 million opening weekend. IMDB.com presents the premise as: Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

Our familiar yet grumpy and unabashed hero, Indiana Jones (played by Ford), leads a motley crew on yet another epic adventure. Marion returns (played by Karen Allen) as his on again – off again love interest (and mother of Mutt, their son) and holds her own against one of Hollywood’s elites, as she’s always done in prior movies within the franchise. We do see a few other old faces (digitally restored to youth in some parts) and many new ones. Either way, the band is back together, and we want to see them play their biggest hits.

With the classic, “I’m getting too old for this” schtick, Indy proves timelessly that he isn’t too old and really, no one does it better. Even when the times are changing and our hero is as old school as a rotary phone, he manages to outsmart, out whip and out gut everyone who challenges him or his unbreakable love for ancient artifacts.

In this installment, Indy is faced with his biggest opponent – time travel. And yes, we need to go back in time (way back) to stop bad guys from changing history to an awful present day for any country on the winning side of WWII. It’s a tricky plot to maneuver proving the only real issue of this film. Plot holes and worm holes are easy to get lost in and very seldom does one make it out to the other side. Will that stop Indy from trying to ensure that (once again) Nazis on the loose need to be taken out? Heck, no! Time fissures, portals, sworn enemies and Archimedes himself can’t stop the inevitable.

Nostalgia, adventure and nonstop action keep this movie on a fast track with laughs, thrills and occasional heart stopping stunts. If you can wait out some answers until the very end, this movie is a worthy end of the line for the decades long swashbuckling we’ve all enjoyed.

Screen It, Steam It or Skip It: SCREEN IT!

These types of films are hardly ever made (successfully) with the perfect combination of history, adventure and lovable cast. If you’re a die-hard Indy fan or simply want to see what all the fuss is about, enjoying it on the silver screen is the ultimate way to experience this epic event. Take your childhood buddies, a date or the family as it is safe for younger fans to enjoy!

