Movie Review: No Hard Feelings

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Fresh to the box office, No Hard Feelings is the hard R comedy we didn’t know we needed this year. IMDB.com sums up the film as: On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying.

Maddie, (played by Jennifer Lawrence) a woman in her early 30s, is desperate, reckless and emotionally distant. When she meets Percy (played by Andrew Barth Feldman), all her sultry tricks and above average beauty prove a moot point for this kid. He is not your average guy.

Insane antics like full frontal nudity fist fights and multiple car scenes with someone different clawing onto the hood, the pace of the movie is steady and keeps you hungry for the next gag. Laurence shows a commitment to slapstick and Feldman’s wit is a great match to the actress’ natural delivery of lines. Like peanut butter and chocolate, this is a great pair to indulge and invest in.

Underneath the silly, however, is a powerful message. The film shows off the state of parenthood and the arrested development of young adults in our country. Well-meaning parents over baby their children which ends up crippling them – and we’re forced to face that and laugh along. After all, the reason most jokes are funny is because they’re true. Percy’s character arc is highly satisfying because he recognizes these truths and that they’re holding him back.

In turn, Percy’s innocence and genuine care for Maddy makes her look at herself in the mirror as well. She can preach all she wants, but is she walking the walk in her own life? A fun, endearing path leads us to the credits which much applause.

Screen it, Stream it or Skip it: SCREEN IT!

Grab your friends or a date and enjoy a night out at the theater for this one. Guaranteed laughs, raunchy one-liners and seeing J Law accidentally being punched in the throat will make any night this summer one to remember. Keep in mind, this is rated R and not suitable for children. Parents, use your discretion with your teenagers (they’ll see it in college anyway!).

