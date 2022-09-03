ARRESTS:

On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 8/25/2022, TFC M. Posch responded to a welfare check on Callaway Village Way, Callaway, MD for individuals in a vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted after checking on the

individuals, which revealed multiple pipes containing suspected Crack Cocaine. Meghan Elizabeth Guiles, 31 of Hollywood, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 8/25/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana totalling over 140 Grams and a loaded handgun. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tawanda Charmaine Clayton, 43 of Lexington Park, MD. Clayton was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 8/26/2022, TFC J. Powis conducted a traffic stop on Shangri La Drive at Missouri Avenue, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and suspected Heroin. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Alexander Yates Mills, 32 of Hollywood, MD, Brianna Jasmine Courtney, 24 of Lusby, MD, and Anthony Delonte Young, 29 of Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed that Mills was the owner of the suspected Cocaine and Heroin, Courtney was found to have an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Young had an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest of Courtney revealed suspected Codeine. All individuals were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Mills was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. Courtney was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and served her active warrant. Young was served his active warrant.

On 8/26/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to the Super 8 Hotel, located at 22801 Three Notch Road, California, MD for a welfare check. A search of the individual’s belongings revealed suspected Marijuana. Robin Mabe, 44 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 8/28/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to St. Mary’s Hospital for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Robin Mabe, 44 of no fixed address, had been told numerous times to leave the property and refused. Mabe was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

On 8/29/2022, Tpr C. Willhite responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Jesse Erin Kuntz, 27 of Lexington Park, MD stole numerous items. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Heroin. Kuntz was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less Than $100, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 8/26/2022, Shane Raymond Tennyson, 31 of Clements, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis

On 8/28/2022, Karen Michelle Winters, 59 of California, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis

On 8/29/2022, Travis Tourneur Butler, 42 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 8/23/2022, Michael Donnell Marshall, 48 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/23/2022, Brian Richard Russell, 65 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 8/23/2022, Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/24/2022, Jamey Allen Miller, 44 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 8/25/2022, Krista Ann Richardson, 23 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license