Multiple Injured, Flown To Trauma Center After SUV Crashes Into Lusby Home

LUSBY, Md. – On March 26, at approximately 11:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious vehicle collision into a house in the 12000 block of Bullwhip Trail in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. 

Crews arrived and found an SUV that crashed into the attached garage area of a single-family home.  

EMS evaluated the patients and requested MEDEVAC transport for multiple patients. 

A building inspector was requested to the scene due to the damage to the home. 

No injuries have been reported from occupants of the home. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

All photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department

