WALDORF – On April 2, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., firefighters and rescue personnel responded to a trailer fire in Waldorf in the area of Proctor Place.

The occupant of the trailer called from inside the trailer and was told to evacuate several times.

Crews arrived on scene to find one trailer on fire and then contained most of the fire.

The fire then spread onto multiple trailers.

All fires were then contained.

It was reported there were no injuries from the fires.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com