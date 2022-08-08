PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Wednesday, August 3rd, the Calvert County NAACP hosted a forum at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick Campus, inviting people and organizations from all over Calvert County to come and meet the new Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools.

Dr. Andrae Townsel was selected by the Calvert Board of Education on March 24th and assumed the office on July 1st.

Townsel is a graduate of Howard University, where he also played football.

He was formerly the Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools in Michigan, a school system that included approximately 1600 students.

Dr. Townsel has cultivated his goals around what he refers to as the “Three A’s”. The purpose of the Three A’s is to, “enhance student achievement by investing in academics, athletics, and the arts.”

Multiple notable individuals showed up to greet the new Superintendent. These individuals included Calvert NAACP President Michael G. Kent, Democratic State Attorney Nominee Rick Piereck, Farming 4 Hunger President Bernie Fowler Jr., and many others.

Several organizations and committees were also in attendance, such as the Calvert Democratic Central Committee, Calvert County Minority Business Alliance, Farming 4 Hunger, Calvert Library, and many more.

In regards to CCPS, Townsel said, “Everyone has been absolutely amazing, it has been great learning about all of Calvert County’s stakeholders and the people that help keep this county floating.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.