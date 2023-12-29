Anne Arundel Animal Care And Control Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a shocking turn of events, an Anne Arundel County Police Officer has been issued a criminal summons, charging the officer with theft. The incident, which allegedly took place in late October 2023, involved the disappearance of gift cards from the Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control Center in Millersville.

The investigation began when an animal adoption on November 1, 2023, revealed that the gift bags meant to contain various animal care items, including two gift cards worth $50, were missing the expected gift cards.

It was soon discovered that a temporary worker, identified as Gneiting, had been assigned to the center at the same time and had access to the desk where the gift bags were stored. Surveillance footage captured Gneiting tampering with the gift bags, while the gift cards were still inside. Subsequently, it was revealed that she had used the stolen gift cards.

Gneiting, a 3-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Administration, now faces criminal charges.

As a result, PFC B. Gneiting has been administratively suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

