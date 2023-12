ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 28, 2023, an Anne Arundel County Police Officer was issued a criminal summons, charging the officer with theft.

The officer is identified as PFC B. Gneiting, a 3-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Administration.

PFC Gneiting has been administratively suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.