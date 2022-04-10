LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle accident this evening that has resulted in multiple injuries.

At approximately 11:07 p.m. on April 9, first responders were called to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for the crash. Reports indicated that at least one patient may have been trapped.

Crews would arrive on the scene and discover two vehicles involved in the crash, with one patient that had been trapped. One additional patient had self-extricated from their vehicle prior to their arrival.

At this time, one patient is being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second patient was extricated from their vehicle by first responders, and was initially taken to a nearby airport hangar to be flown out.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was expected to transport the patient to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries, however a weather advisory grounded the helicopter.

That patient is now being transported by ground to a trauma center. Avoid the scene if possible.

