CLINTON, Md. — On June 16th, the Prince George’s County Animal Control, along with an officer from the Prince George’s County Police Department, arrived at Taylormade K9s, an unlicensed dog kennel in Clinton, Maryland. They came with a warrant to search the property on suspicion of animal cruelty and theft.

What they found shocked many of them.

The team rescued 21 starving and abused dogs from the kennel.

One of the customers at the kennel, Tracy Sellmon, told ABC News that her dog “could barely hold his head up. He couldn’t even open his eyes. I almost passed out. It was that bad.”

Her dog Major was healthy and happy when she left him at the kennel while she dealt with several personal issues.

When he was taken out of the kennel and put in an animal hospital he barely had a pulse and was emaciated.

The kennel’s owner Tristian Taylor posted an apology on Instagram where he blamed his kennel technician for the incident.

He is facing charges of criminal animal cruelty and theft.

Prince George’s County representatives are currently looking for foster homes for the rescued animals.

Those interested in helping can visit www.princegeorgespets4us.com.

