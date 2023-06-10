Patuxent High School Seniors Celebrate Together At Project Graduation Event

LUSBY, Md. – On June 8th, 2023, Patuxent High School graduating seniors gathered together for one last night of fun and memories together before they all went their separate ways and began the next chapter of their lives. They did this by attending Project Graduation, a drug and alcohol-free celebration for graduating seniors in Calvert County. The event is 100% free for all graduating seniors and invited guests.

Established in 1987, Project Graduation was designed to deter students from partaking in drugs and alcohol while also celebrating this huge milestone in their lives. The event was initially started by county staff but was taken over by the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) in 1998 where they have since raised the near $32,000 required to host these four events annually.

Before attending Project Graduation, students and chaperones are required to sign a drug-free and alcohol-free contract, promising that they will not be under the influence or in possession of any drugs or alcohol during the event. They are also required to agree to ride the bus to and from the event as no students or chaperones are permitted to drive themselves. This helps to ensure that everyone is sober and off the roads, providing a safe environment for their celebration of this milestone.

On the night of the senior’s graduation following the ceremony, Patuxent high school seniors changed out of their caps and gowns and boarded the buses that promptly shuttled them to PAX Naval Air Station. Before boarding the buses, students were screened by local law enforcement to ensure they were not under the influence of or in possession of any drugs or alcohol. The celebration lasts until about 3 AM, providing the students with plenty of food, drinks, and activities. Students had access to games like spike ball, volleyball, basketball, ping pong, soccer, and cornhole. The seniors were also given full access to the indoor pool and bowling alley, as well as an inflatable mini golf course and glow-in-the-dark lazar tag.

Students not only got to play these games with their friends and classmates but with Patuxent teachers and staff as well. Mr. Hampton, a history teacher at Patuxent, competed in a game of spike ball with his students, Mr. Wilson and Mrs. Sandusky jumped in on a game of four square, and multiple staff members took on their students at the bowling alley.

To end off the night the seniors were given a parting gift, a bookbag with “Always a Panther” printed on the front. There was also a raffle that all participating seniors names were entered in, in which students took home prizes like $100 Amazon gift cards, a mini Keurig, handheld blenders, lego sets, Starbucks and Wawa gift cards, and stuffed Patuxent panthers. After the event is over, students are shuttled back to the school where they can safely head home long after the closing of all local bars and liquor stores.

Project Graduation has proved successful in keeping graduates from getting behind the wheel on graduation night. Since the introduction of this event, there have been no drug or alcohol-related motor accidents involving graduating seniors from any of the four high schools on graduation night. This is a huge accomplishment and goes to show the success Project Graduation has had in keeping students safe and sober, and will continue to have in the future.

