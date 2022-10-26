Pet Of The Week - Boston

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Boston has been a beloved family pet for the past 10 years, but was surrendered to the shelter due to changes in his family’s living situation. He is a gentle, older guy, who is house broken and crate trained. He is food motivated and still loves playing with his toys.

Boston does great at the vet, where he has been treated for chronic skin problems. He has been on anti-itch medication since 2020, and may require frequent bloodwork to monitor his liver values and overall health.

Adopting Boston will require a financial commitment from his adopters and his needs could cost $100+ per month but more if he requires vet visits.

**Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter (FOLLKAS) is sponsoring $700 towards Boston’s first veterinary visit so he can have bloodwork performed along with getting necessary medications filled. **

Boston deserves the chance to continue life in a loving home. If you can help Boston, please come for a meet and greet! The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for adoptions.

http://www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/