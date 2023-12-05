PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Who wants to be SANTA PAWS for Cayenne? Just comment below! The more the merrier! Cayenne is a people loving dog! Her life is centered around loving you! She has been with us for 201 days which really baffles us, but we know her forever home is out there.

Cayenne is 3 years 6 months old and weighs 40 Ibs. Her adoption fee is sponsored by one of her fans! She is asking Santa Paws for toys, treats she can eat (no chicken for this girl), a new pretty martingale collar, a new fancy winter coat and whatever else her Santa Paws would like to send her.

Her biggest wish is to find her forever home. If you would like to be Santa Paws for Cayenne, just comment below. If you would like to give Cayenne the loving home she deserves, please submit an application at https:// www.hsccrescue.com/new-adoption-form.html