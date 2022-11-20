LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On November 19, the Lexington Park COPs Unit braved the cold weather to collect non-perishable food items for various food pantries in the Lexington Park area.

With help from the community, the unit collected a lot of food and $448.02 in monetary donations.

From the money collected, we were able to purchase more baby formula, diapers and other food items this area is in desperate need of.

Thank you to Ms. Stine, our Senior Admintrative Coordinator, Chaplain Charlie Wharton and his wife, Jeane, for their help.

And you know how special this is when the big boss comes out to help. So again, thank you Lieutenant Jones!

This was all possible with the community’s help and to Weis for allowing us to utilize their space!

We hope this small gesture makes a huge difference!