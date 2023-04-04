CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday morning in Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 26-year-old Petra Jenkins of Temple Hills.

On April 2, 2023, at approximately 7:20 am, officers responded to the 6600 block of Walker Mill Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jenkins was traveling northbound on Walker Mill Road toward Addison Road, when for reasons now under investigation, she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

