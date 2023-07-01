Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred earlier this month. The deceased motorcycle rider is 30-year-old Michael Robinson Jr. of Hyattsville.

On June 13, 2023, at approximately 5:15 pm, officers responded to the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton for a collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver in a Ford Crown Victoria crossed the double yellow line on Woodyard Road and struck the victim who was riding a motorcycle. The driver then struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene. Robinson was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Investigators were notified of his death on June 27, 2023.

Investigators have released a photo of the suspected driver as well as the involved car which had the words “AIN’T SKEERED” in white lettering across the top portion of the windshield.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0034829.