Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision That Killed 29-Year-Old Man In P.G. County Man

OXON HILL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 29-year-old Kennard Hunter of Suitland.

On May 8, 2023, at approximately 9:05 pm, officers responded to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver was traveling northbound on Oxon Hill Road when he struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The driver remained on the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0027378.