WALDORF, Md. – On June 4 at 11:56 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway and North Gate Place after observing a car with expired registration plates.

Further investigation revealed the driver, Lamont Lee Lindsey, 31, of Waldorf, was in possession of a loaded firearm and marijuana.

A check revealed Lindsey was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Lindsey was arrested and charged with driving a car with expired registration plates, illegally transporting a firearm inside a car, and illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous conviction.

On June 7, a judge ordered Lindsey be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officer Brown is investigating.

