Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Lexington Park Library

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:15 am, the suspect attempted to steal multiple DVDs from the Lexington Park Library. This was the second known time the suspect has stolen from the library. On April 24, 2023, the same person stole items from the library.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ryan McLean at 301-475-4200, ext. 78181 or email ryan.mclean@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 23652-23.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.