PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mark C. Cox, Sr., age 55, is a business owner running for County Commissioner in District 2 of Calvert County.

“As a lifelong resident of Calvert County, I want to see the beauty and rural roots of the county preserved,” Cox told TheBayNet.com. “I want this county to remain a place where people want to live and can afford to stay here.”

Cox considers his greatest accomplishments to be: “Being married to my wife for 34 years, raising two wonderful children, and being a successful business owner for over 40 years.”

Cox believes the two greatest issues facing the community are “mental health and drug addiction.”

Three things Cox told us he would like to change if elected are:

• Have a more accessible Board of Commissioners with increased transparency.

• Have more continuity throughout the various county agencies.

• Increase communication and meeting frequency between the Board of County Commissioners and the Board of Education.

If elected, Cox believes the easiest part of his job will be, “communicating and interacting with the citizens within the county.”

Cox thinks the hardest part of the job will be, “Finding balance and prioritizing the needs of all Calvert County residents with all of the ongoing County-wide projects coupled with the rising costs across the country due to inflation.”

A motto Cox told us he likes to live by is “ Commitment, Consistency, Connection.”

Cox wanted to let the community know that he, “was endorsed by both the Calvert Education Association (CEA) and Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff (CAESS),” and said, “If elected I will be committed to working for ALL citizens of Calvert County with a strong focus on smart growth, public safety, and education.”

Cox says he cannot speak as to why his former opponent, David M. Gray, dropped out during the primary.

To find out more about Mark Cox and his campaign, visit the sites below:

Website – https://sites.google.com/view/cox4calvertcommissioner

Facebook – Mark Cox For Calvert County Commissioner

