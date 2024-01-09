CALIFORNIA, Md. – Power outages are increasing as gusty winds and heavy rain begin to affect the area, resulting in fallen trees. As of the latest SMECO outage update at 4:25 PM:
- Calvert County: 388 SMECO Customers without power
- Charles County: 468 SMECO Customers without power
- St. Mary’s County: 1,526 SMECO Customers without power
- Prince George’s County: 84 SMECO Customers without power
Stay informed about power outages in the area using the power outage map provided by the Southern Maryland Electrical Cooperative (SMECO).
