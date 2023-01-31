Public Invited To Provide Input On Concepts Of New Charles County Parks

WALDORF, Md. – The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is in the development phase of three new parks in Charles County – Waldorf Park, Popes Creek Waterfront Park, and La Plata Farm Park.

Citizens are invited to view the park plans and concepts developed by the Project Planning Task Force, department staff, and consultants and provide input at two upcoming community meetings.

The in-person meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center (90 Post Office Rd, Waldorf).

The virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual attendees can register online at https://bit.ly/3R4ePAS. Attendees will receive a confirmation email with information on joining virtually.

To learn more about the three new parks in development and the Project Planning Task Force, visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/development.

For more information or questions, contact Sam Drury, Deputy Director, at 301-934-0137 or DruryS@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.