RECAP: Serious Collisions, Driver Rescued From Burning SUV, Child Struck By Vehicle

CALIFORNIA, Md. – There have been numerous motor vehicle accidents this week in Southern Maryland resulting in serious injuries. Here are the details of some of the incidents reported:

On April 15, 2023 at approximately 4:24 p.m., a child was struck while riding a bike on Washington Ave. in the area of Harford Street. The child was transported to Children’s National Medical Center.

On April 16, 2023 at approximately 3:12 a.m., there was a serious motor vehicle collision on Crain Highway in the area of Smallwood Drive. Both patients required MEDEVAC.

On April 18, at approximately 8:09 a.m., a dump truck was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Billingsley Road at the intersection of Piney Church Road. ACO Robinson and a Good Samaritan helped the driver of the Durango, which was about to be engulfed in flames, until first responders arrived on the scene. Two patients were transported to local hospitals.

On April 20, 2023, at approximately 3:10 pm, Sally McCoy of Suitland, a 77-year-old pedestrian, was involved in a fatal collision in the Town of Morningside. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

On April 21, at approximately 7:52 p.m., there was a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Hermanville Road. One patient was flown to a trauma center.

On April 22, 2023 at approximately 2:15 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred on Crain Highway in the area of Budds Creek Road. Both trapped occupants were extricated from the pickup truck and transported to Charles Regional Medical Center.

On April 22, 2023 at approximately 5:17 p.m., there was a motor vehicle collision on Chancellors Run Road in the area of Hewitt Road. Three patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

In addition to these incidents, there were multiple motor vehicle accidents that resulted in no injuries. We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com