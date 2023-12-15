Credit: North Beach Maryland via Facebook

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Budweiser Clydesdales will be a part of two parades this weekend. You can catch them today at National Harbor from 3-5 pm. The parade will be followed by photo sessions at the National Plaza.

Then, they’ll make a stop in North Beach on Monday from 5-7 pm and offer photo opportunities on the North Beach Pier. Originally the parade in North Beach was set for Sunday, but with rain in the forecast, they postponed it.

The Washington Commanders’ entertainment team, the Command Force, will also make a special appearance. The Clydesdales Team will carry on the legacy by delivering beer to various restaurants in town, as they’ve done in years past.

The iconic horses were introduced back in 1933 when August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III presented their father, August A. Busch, Sr., with a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to celebrate the end of Prohibition.

